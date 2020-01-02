e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Dog chokes as its leash gets stuck in elevator door. Alert doctor saves him

Dog chokes as its leash gets stuck in elevator door. Alert doctor saves him

The quick-thinking doctor rushed to help the dog and freed him in the nick of time.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A quick-thinking doctor is winning tremendous praise on social media after a video shows him rescuing a dog. The video, going viral, shows a dog choking after its leash gets stuck in a moving elevator. The doctor is seen rushing to help the dog and frees him just in the nick of time.

“My Brother saved a dog’s life,” says Facebook user Faris Awad who posted the video the social networking site. The clip, less than 30-seconds-long, shows a woman and the dog standing outside the elevator. The woman is seen trying to unhook the dog’s leash while its other end remains inside the elevator. However, before she manages to remove the leash, the elevator doors shut and it moves. That’s when the dog gets pulled up by its neck, choking for breath.

The doctor, Moe Awad, standing close by rushed to the dog and saved it.

“I tried to break open the leash on my initial attempt and it didn’t work. I tried to break it with my strength and I just couldn’t do it,” Awad told CNN. He tried again and this time it finally snapped.

“Omg, still can’t believe this happened,” he later wrote on Facebook.

The video has collected several comments.

“Please thank your brother for taking quick action and saving this dog. To me, dogs are so precious. Thank you again,” says a Facebook user. “Talk about being at the right place at the right time. Wow,” says another. “True hero you are!” comments a third.

Back in December, a similar video went viral. The clip also showed a man rescuing a dog after its leash got stuck in an elevator.

tags
top news
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off
Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off
Lyricist Javed Akhtar finds IIT probe into Faiz’s poem absurd, explains why
Lyricist Javed Akhtar finds IIT probe into Faiz’s poem absurd, explains why
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath
Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news