Dog chokes as its leash gets stuck in elevator door. Alert doctor saves him

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:02 IST

A quick-thinking doctor is winning tremendous praise on social media after a video shows him rescuing a dog. The video, going viral, shows a dog choking after its leash gets stuck in a moving elevator. The doctor is seen rushing to help the dog and frees him just in the nick of time.

“My Brother saved a dog’s life,” says Facebook user Faris Awad who posted the video the social networking site. The clip, less than 30-seconds-long, shows a woman and the dog standing outside the elevator. The woman is seen trying to unhook the dog’s leash while its other end remains inside the elevator. However, before she manages to remove the leash, the elevator doors shut and it moves. That’s when the dog gets pulled up by its neck, choking for breath.

The doctor, Moe Awad, standing close by rushed to the dog and saved it.

“I tried to break open the leash on my initial attempt and it didn’t work. I tried to break it with my strength and I just couldn’t do it,” Awad told CNN. He tried again and this time it finally snapped.

“Omg, still can’t believe this happened,” he later wrote on Facebook.

The video has collected several comments.

“Please thank your brother for taking quick action and saving this dog. To me, dogs are so precious. Thank you again,” says a Facebook user. “Talk about being at the right place at the right time. Wow,” says another. “True hero you are!” comments a third.

Back in December, a similar video went viral. The clip also showed a man rescuing a dog after its leash got stuck in an elevator.