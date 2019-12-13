Dog’s leash gets stuck in elevator door, man’s quick action saves it. Watch

it-s-viral

A clip of a man saving a dog after its leash got stuck in an elevator is going viral. The clip posted on Twitter by the man himself shows how he saved a dog from a fatal accident.

Johnny Mathis posted the clip which has now created quite a stir online. The CCTV footage captured the pooch almost being strangled after its leash got struck in elevator doors.

Posted on December 10, the clip shows surveillance footage of a corridor. A woman comes with her dog and waits for the elevator. After the door opens, a man gets out and the woman goes inside while the dog falls behind. The elevator door closes and the leash gets stuck. As the elevator starts moving upward, the dog is dragged up too. The man quickly jumps to the dog’s rescue and frees its collar from the leash.

“Y’all I’m shaking! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn’t make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time,” Mathis wrote in the caption.

Check out the full video:

Netizens loved this heroic act and the clip has gathered more than 19.5 million views - and counting. Some thanked Mathis for being at the right place at the right time and helping out the pooch. A few blamed the woman and called her irresponsible.

The anxiety this gave me . pic.twitter.com/pqDdsr3DG3 — Eddie (@YoEddie96) December 11, 2019

Great job on the rescue. Irresponsible, lazy owner..... — Bill Waterbury (@billdubs) December 11, 2019

Not all Hero's wear capes 👍 — Rob Moore (@robertjm1986) December 11, 2019

What do you think of this heart stopping video?

