Watch: Rope gets trapped in lift’s door, hoists boy by neck. Sister’s quick-thinking saves him

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:55 IST

A young girl’s quick-thinking saved her little brother’s life and the Internet can’t stop calling her a “hero.” The incident, which was captured on camera, shows the young girl acting quickly to save her brother’s life when a rope around his neck got caught in an elevator’s door.

The video opens with three children entering a lift – without any adult supervision. A few seconds into the clip, the boy is seen being dragged up in the air as the rope around his neck gets caught in the moving elevator door. Soon, his sister is seen pressing the lift’s alarm button and then grabbing the boy’s legs – probably to ease the pressure on his neck. Eventually, thankfully, the video ends with the girl releasing her brother from the noose.

Though initially shocked, the boy is now doing well, reports Mirror.

The video was shared by People’s Daily, China on Twitter on August 1. Till now, it has gathered more than 32,000 views – and still counting.

“Horrifying moment! Sister stayed calm and saved the boy who got hang by toy rope inside an elevator in Istanbul, Turkey. Please watch your children when using elevator,” they wrote.

Horrifying moment! Sister stayed calm and saved the boy who got hang by toy rope inside an elevator in Istanbul, Turkey. Please watch your children when using elevator. pic.twitter.com/NmZ2x5VwyE — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 1, 2019

There were lots of comments that the post gathered within just a few days. People couldn’t stop showering praise on the young girl. Check out how others reacted:

this girl is my hero.. God bless you — musa mohammed (@myhopein_christ) August 1, 2019

Great presence of mind — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSh38944448) August 1, 2019

A reliable sister ❤️ — mslea.as (@liyanamer) August 1, 2019

sis is a hero ! — ba sinb (@basinrb) August 1, 2019

Some people, however, raised questions that why the little boy had a rope around his neck. Also, there were a few who expressed their fear.

😳O my God. — Hayat M Yousafzai (@HayatfanaHayat) August 1, 2019

Terriblely，the little girl is very smart. — dreamer(づ￣ ³￣)づ (@kingdomapologiz) August 1, 2019

This is terrifying. — Towelie (@hatsan10) August 1, 2019

Good for her but what was he doing with the rope around is neck??? Was he on a leash??? — Andre Belanger (@dede190575) August 1, 2019

A few days back, another viral video captured people’s attention which shows a teen saving a toddler falling from a building.

What do you think of the girl’s gesture?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 11:48 IST