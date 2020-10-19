Doggo dons ‘scary’ costume for Halloween. ‘Golden ghostreiver’, say netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:31 IST

People dress up in all kinds of scary and spooky costumes for Halloween. Ghouls, skeletons or a scary witch - one can see a wide variety of such costumes on the Internet. But, one specific costume has left netizens gushing, thanks to the wearer of the costume. Chances are its clip will also melt your heart into a puddle.

Shared from the Instagram profile of a golden retriever named Leo, the clip is meant to be a ‘scary one’ but is far from it.

The video starts with the shot of a gate with a sign saying ‘beware of the dog’. The video goes on to show Leo sitting on the other side of the gate wearing a white sheet with holes cut in the place of the eyes.

“Beware of the ghoulden retriever,” reads the punny caption.

Take a look at the spooky pooch:

Posted on October 14, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and a lot of love from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable and spookily-dressed pooch, others showered their love in the form of heart and kissing face emojis. Leo’s canine friends also shared fun comments about his special costume.

“I felt that BOO,” wrote one of the pooch friends. To which Leo replied with, “Sorry for scaring you”.

“The golden ghostreiver! Only seen in October,” commented another. “Cutest ghost ever,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did the ghostreiver ‘scare’ you too?