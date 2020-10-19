e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo dons ‘scary’ costume for Halloween. ‘Golden ghostreiver’, say netizens

Doggo dons ‘scary’ costume for Halloween. ‘Golden ghostreiver’, say netizens

The video starts with the shot of a gate with a sign saying ‘beware of the dog’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Leo wearing a Halloween costume.
The image shows Leo wearing a Halloween costume.(Instagram/@leothecream)
         

People dress up in all kinds of scary and spooky costumes for Halloween. Ghouls, skeletons or a scary witch - one can see a wide variety of such costumes on the Internet. But, one specific costume has left netizens gushing, thanks to the wearer of the costume. Chances are its clip will also melt your heart into a puddle.

Shared from the Instagram profile of a golden retriever named Leo, the clip is meant to be a ‘scary one’ but is far from it.

The video starts with the shot of a gate with a sign saying ‘beware of the dog’. The video goes on to show Leo sitting on the other side of the gate wearing a white sheet with holes cut in the place of the eyes.

“Beware of the ghoulden retriever,” reads the punny caption.

Take a look at the spooky pooch:

View this post on Instagram

beware of ghoulden retriever 👻

A post shared by Leo the Golden Retriever (@leothecream) on

Posted on October 14, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and a lot of love from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable and spookily-dressed pooch, others showered their love in the form of heart and kissing face emojis. Leo’s canine friends also shared fun comments about his special costume.

“I felt that BOO,” wrote one of the pooch friends. To which Leo replied with, “Sorry for scaring you”.

“The golden ghostreiver! Only seen in October,” commented another. “Cutest ghost ever,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did the ghostreiver ‘scare’ you too?

tags
top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
IPL 2020 Live Score: Buttler’s fifty puts Royals on hot seat
IPL 2020 Live Score: Buttler’s fifty puts Royals on hot seat
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Rahul keeps his word, gifts house to girls who lost everything in landslide
Rahul keeps his word, gifts house to girls who lost everything in landslide
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In