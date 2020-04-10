e-paper
Doggo meets fake birds for the first time, is already ready to say goodbye. Watch

This doggo is debunking all the bird fakers out there.

Apr 10, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This doggo has quite an extreme reaction to these fake birds.
This doggo has quite an extreme reaction to these fake birds.
         

This doggo has no time for the fakers out there! In fact, the canine is so done with artificial beings that it decided to knock over some garden ornaments pretending to be birds - their audacity!

This just over-20-second video was shared on Reddit on April 9. Descriptively titled, “We got fake birds for my dad for his birthday. He likes birds. The dogs don’t,” the video was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’.

It begins with a man carrying the canine towards two figurines of birds kept on top of a lawn fence. Once face-to-face, the doggo embarks on its own investigation of the statutes by sniffing and poking around. As soon as it realises that the birds are fake, it knocks one of them into the neighbour’s lawn. The pet parent is not happy about this action and drops the doggo down onto the garden floor to try to salvage the situation. Behind the camera, the four-legged beasts hooman sister and dad are heard laughing.

We got fake birds for my dad for his birthday. He likes birds. The dogs don’t. from r/AnimalsBeingConfused

Here’s how Redditors reacted to the bird’s deception and the pooch’s reaction. One person said, “I got news for you buddy... they’re all fake.” Then the same Reddit user shared a thread called ‘Birds aren’t real’ for all you conspiracy theorist out there!

“That dog really showed that bird who’s boss,” read another comment. And we agree!

What are your thoughts on this doggo debunking all the bird fakers out there?

