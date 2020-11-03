‘Don’t shy away from eating halwa/sheera this season,’ posts Rujuta Diwekar

it-s-viral

Have you been craving some halwa but refused to give in to the temptation? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared why you must eat a portion of the sweet delight prepared at home.

In a post shared on Instagram, Diwekar posted a picture of some halwa and shared, “Why you must eat it now”.

“One dish that every household made to nurse their sick back to strength was gaud sheera or sooji halwa,” she wrote, adding, “It stroked their appetite, lifted their spirits and led to a speedy recovery.”

Read her entire post below to know more about why eating home-cooked food in sync with the season is healthy for everyone.

Shared on November 2, the post has collected several reactions along with over 17,000 likes. As Diwekar asked in her post, many have shared details about their favourite soul foods.

“Very well said,” shared an individual. “My grandparents lived next to a gurudwara. I have very fond memories of langar ka khana and atte ka halwa or kada Prasad,” shared another.

“I made sheera on Saturday with ghee, milk and love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sooji ka Halwa... At times, Atta ka halwa for a change,” added another. “Lots of naaru (grated coconut mixed with gud rolled into small round shapes) + nimki and many more sweets,” posted a third.

