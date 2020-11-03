e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Don’t shy away from eating halwa/sheera this season,’ posts Rujuta Diwekar

‘Don’t shy away from eating halwa/sheera this season,’ posts Rujuta Diwekar

In a post shared on Instagram, Diwekar posted a picture of some halwa and shared, “Why you must eat it now”.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:51 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a portion of halwa.
The image shows a portion of halwa.(Instagram/@rujuta.diwekar)
         

Have you been craving some halwa but refused to give in to the temptation? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared why you must eat a portion of the sweet delight prepared at home.

In a post shared on Instagram, Diwekar posted a picture of some halwa and shared, “Why you must eat it now”.

“One dish that every household made to nurse their sick back to strength was gaud sheera or sooji halwa,” she wrote, adding, “It stroked their appetite, lifted their spirits and led to a speedy recovery.”

Read her entire post below to know more about why eating home-cooked food in sync with the season is healthy for everyone.

View this post on Instagram

Halwa/ sheera and why you must eat it now - One dish that every household made to nurse their sick back to strength was gaud sheera or sooji halwa. Roasted in an iron Kadhai, cooked in ghee & milk, spiced with sugar, kesar & dry fruits. It stroked their appetite, lifted their spirits and led to a speedy recovery. This is also why the sheera was also celebrated as the mandatory Prasad at every Puja. These pujas were traditionally planned around seasonal changes and everyone getting a dose of this Prasad worked like an immunity boosting shot of sorts. Then the food industry displaced our common sense approach of eating according to the season with the fear of sugar. Sugar is poison, it told us. And even as sugar consumption through colas, cookies, chocolates rose, the cooking & celebration of seasons and festivals with sheera, laddoo & barfi dropped. Eating ultra-processed food is poison whether it has sugar or it’s substitute. Eating home cooked & in sync with season is healthy for the planet & it’s people. Scientists warn of many more pandemics in the future. The human behaviour that leads to climate change & biodiversity loss is exactly what will bring pandemics too, they say. Truth be told, mindless consumption is poison, not sugar. PS - The recently concluded Navratri festival ended with the celebratory meal of chana pooori & halwa. PPS - what’s the celebratory meal of your region?

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) on

Shared on November 2, the post has collected several reactions along with over 17,000 likes. As Diwekar asked in her post, many have shared details about their favourite soul foods.

“Very well said,” shared an individual. “My grandparents lived next to a gurudwara. I have very fond memories of langar ka khana and atte ka halwa or kada Prasad,” shared another.

“I made sheera on Saturday with ghee, milk and love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sooji ka Halwa... At times, Atta ka halwa for a change,” added another. “Lots of naaru (grated coconut mixed with gud rolled into small round shapes) + nimki and many more sweets,” posted a third.

What do you think of this post?

