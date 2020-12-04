e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dressed as Santa Claus diver spreads festive cheer at Tokyo aquarium

Dressed as Santa Claus diver spreads festive cheer at Tokyo aquarium

Started in 1999, the Christmas show has taken place almost every year at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:44 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Tokyo
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank.
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank. (REUTERS)
         

Dressed in a Santa Claus costume, a mask and flippers, a diver waved through a curtain of tropical fish in a Tokyo aquarium at socially distanced spectators watching from behind glass.

Continuing a more-than 20-year-old tradition at the Sunshine Aquarium, she held a Christmas wreath aloft as banana fish and a stingray swam by unperturbed, and used a bazooka-shaped feeder to shoot out pellets for them to feast on.

“To be honest, I thought how can you swim in that outfit?” 42-year-old Keiichi Matsumura, visiting with his wife and four-year-old son, told Reuters after seeing the show, which will continue until Christmas Day.

A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance.
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance. ( REUTERS )

For Tokyo resident Ayami Kobayashi, 35, the entertainment was all the more welcome in a year overshadowed by a pandemic.

“Seeing the fish made me relax. I know it’s difficult to hold events like these because of the coronavirus situation, but I’m grateful they still held the event,” she said.

Underwater performance for the Christmas celebration at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan.
Underwater performance for the Christmas celebration at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan. ( REUTERS )

Started in 1999, the Christmas show has taken place almost every year since.

This year, as daily infection rates inch higher across Japan, the aquarium has hosted the event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only, and placed strict limits on visitor numbers.

tags
top news
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: Sitharaman at HTLS
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: Sitharaman at HTLS
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In