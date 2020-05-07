Drop whatever you’re doing and check out this birthday doggo getting excited about its gift

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:23 IST

Happy doggos, derpy pups, goofy pooches- the Internet is full of them. But the content reaches a new level of cuteness when it’s a super excited dog on its birthday. This doggo’s wholesome reaction after opening its birthday gift is something that will definitely give you an aww-worthy moment.

A clip posted on Reddit under the subreddit ‘rarepuppers’ shows a black doggo. The owner hands the pooch a piñata with a hanging knot for the doggo to tug on. As the excited birthday pooch pulls the knot, several balls fall out. The doggo, after a momentary pause of disbelief jumps at his gifts and is joined by another doggo friend.

Posted on May 7, the clip has garnered over 24,600 upvotes and has left netizens gushing.

While for some netizens the best part of the clip was the puzzled pooch when it saw so many balls at one place, others couldn’t help but praise the owner for giving the precious one such a lovely gift.

“Love the brief moment of shock after it opens. Then massive excite!” points out a Reddit user. “Wait! This can’t be real, can it? YES! It is!” writes another which is probably the doggo’s exact thoughts.

“He went ‘BALListic!’ But recovered pretty quickly from the initial sensory overload,” comments a third. “This is brilliant and adorable!” exclaims a fourth.

What do you think of this super excited birthday dog?