Dublin Airport’s witty ‘That’s Mumbai’ tweet on image mix-up sparks laughter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:27 IST

Dublin Airport’s reply to a publication on image mix-up in their latest piece about the place has now become a source of laughter for many on Twitter. As it turns out, on a report titled “Dublin Airport saw more rain in one hour today than during all of May,” the publication used an image which is not of the place. In fact, the image is not even of Ireland but is of Mumbai Airport.

Dublin Airport took to Twitter to point that out and in such a hilarious way which may leave you laughing out loud. “Er, guys, that’s not us,” they wrote. The authority then identified that the image was taken at Mumbai Airport in India and shows a plane of Jet Airways. What they wrote next has now left people laughing out loud.

They wrote that they “totally understand the mix-up” and even gave two reasons about why the slip-up may have happened. “a) Rain could definitely be Irish and b) it’s been so long you’ve probably almost forgotten what we look like. No biggie,” they tweeted along with the screenshot of the report.

Er, guys, that's not us. That's Mumbai Airport in India. The @jetairways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai. Totally understand the mix up, as a) that rain could definitely be Irish & b) it's been so long you've probably almost forgotten what we look like. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/vCGmHZY5uV — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 17, 2020

Since being shared the post has gathered over 3,400 likes and tons of funny comments. There were also a few who shared actual images of the airport.

“You’re tweets brighten my day and always make me smile don’t ever change,” wrote a Twitter user with laughing out loud emoji. “Dublin Airport brightening up our day even when it’s raining,” expressed another. “Hilarious,” tweeted a third. “Haha. Oh, boy!” wrote a fourth.

“Perhaps this helps,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

This individual took help of a GIF featuring Po from the Kung Fu Panda series to express themselves.

“Love the wit,” expressed another and frankly, we do too.

What do you think of the tweet?