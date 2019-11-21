e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

‘Ducks have won’, rules court. Adds the birds can keep quacking

The court ruled that the noise from the flock of around 60 ducks and geese was within acceptable limits.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dax
The flock belongs to a retired farmer (representational image).
The flock belongs to a retired farmer (representational image). (Unsplasb)
         

The ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbour’s complaint that the birds’ racket was making their life a misery.

The court in the town of Dax ruled that the noise from the flock of around 60 ducks and geese kept by retired farmer Dominique Douthe in the foothills of the Pyrenees, southwestern France, was within acceptable limits, said broadcaster France 3.

“The ducks have won,” Douthe told Reuters after the court decision. “I’m very happy because I didn’t want to slaughter my ducks.”

The complaint was brought by Douthe’s neighbour who moved from the city around a year ago into a property about 50 metres (yards) away from the enclosure in the Soustons district where Douthe keeps her flock.

The dispute is the latest in a series of court cases that have pitted the traditional way of life in rural France against modern values which, country-dwellers say, are creeping in from the city.

The neighbour in Soustons, about 700 km (430 miles) south-west of Paris, who filed the complaint about the quacking has not been publicly identified.

The neighbour’s lawyer said the noise exceeded permissible levels, and prevented the plaintiff enjoying their garden or sleeping with their house windows open.

The neighbour had asked for immediate steps to reduce the noise, and for 3,500 euros in damages, according to French media reports.

In a court ruling in September, a rooster named Maurice was allowed to continue his dawn crowing, despite complaints from neighbours who had also moved in from the city.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listArjun RampalUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News