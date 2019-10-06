Men recreate dhaak beats on tabla. Video mesmerises people

it-s-viral

Most of the Bengalis, around the world, are busy celebrating Durga Puja with total gusto. Expectedly, they are also sharing all sorts of videos related to the festival. One such video involving beats of dhaak - a traditional instrument used during Durga Puja - was recently shared by Facebook user Mayookh Bhaumik. The clip created quite a stir among people because instead of the huge membranophone instrument the men recreated the beats using tabla.

“Dhaak beats on the Tabla. Welcoming Ma Durga with the Durga Puja beats from heaven. Hope you guys enjoy this. Have a great Durga Puja my fam...” Mayookh wrote and shared the video on October 2.

The video shows Mayookh along with three other people skilfully recreating dhaak beats on tabla.

Since being shared, the video has received lots of attention from people. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed over 2,000 shares, about 3,000 reactions, and close to 200 comments.

While many simply wrote “superb” to show their appreciation, there were a few who dropped comments like “fantastic” and “excellent.”

“New Idea. Good,” wrote a Facebook user. “It’s too good, never heard before,” commented another. “Excellent Mayookh,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this table version of dhaak beats?

