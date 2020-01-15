Elderly woman dances her heart out during Pongal celebration, wins hearts

it-s-viral

A video of an elderly woman swaying to a tune during Pongal celebrations, while a crowd cheers her on has taken social media by storm. The video has garnered thousands of likes on Twitter and a number of people have praised the woman’s wonderful attitude.

The video has been tweeted by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who celebrated Pongal with staff from Municipalities, Public Work Department and women of the Swachatha Corporation.

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a pink shirt, the uniform of the employees of the Swachatha Corporation and a saree.

See a video of the same. pic.twitter.com/4OXTycFT4d — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

“Happy to see this moment ma’am and Happy Pongal,” comments a Twitter user, while another highlights the feel-good factor of the video, writing, “So happy to see this video... Made my day.” “Salute for providing such a platform to express and enjoy,” comments a third.

Kiran Bedi also shared a few snaps from the celebrations and said the staff from PWD and Municipalities received a towel as gift on Pongal. She added that 1,500 women of Swachatha Corporation were gifted a saree each.

While the Multitasking staff from PWD and Municipalities got a towel as a Pongal Gift the 1500 Women of Swatchta Corp who keep Puducherry clean were gifted a saree each supported by donors. This was part of Pongal celebrations. pic.twitter.com/SoOsXEbARO — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival is dedicated to the Sun God and is observed widely across Tamil Nadu and other parts of south India.

This year Pongal began on January 15 and will continue till January 18. The festival is named after the dish Pongal, which is a traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice, boiled in milk with jaggery.