e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Elderly woman dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus in Cuba

Elderly woman dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus in Cuba

Feridia Rojas, 82, decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is particularly deadly to seniors in a country.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:29 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Havana
Retired Cuban nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house.
Retired Cuban nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house. (REUTERS)
         

Ever since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, popping into the bakery or butchers, or browsing the newspaper stand.

This is Feridia Rojas, 82, who decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is particularly deadly to seniors in a country where personal protective equipment is not sold at stores.

“I am at home, what about you?” reads a message on her box, in a witty nod to Cuba’s coronavirus slogan “Stay at home.”

Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market.
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market. ( REUTERS )

The widower, whose daughters both live in the United States, said that with no one to run her errands she had to find a way to do so safely by herself, illustrating the resourcefulness and humor for which Cubans are renowned.

“I was worried about the asymptomatic cases who could cough just as I passed,” she said. “So I thought: I’ll do a little house with a cardboard box and wear it.”

The retired Cuban nurse salvaged the box from the pharmacy in her Palatino neighborhood and cut arm holes and a window for her face that she covered in clear plastic.

On top, she glued cake boxes to make it look more like a house with a roof than a flat-topped apartment building.

Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard box with the note"I am at home. And you?" written on it.
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard box with the note"I am at home. And you?" written on it. ( REUTERS )

“She’s very creative,” chuckled her neighbor Zayda Echemendia, adding that Rojas still helped locals with injections at home and the like.

While her mobile home may be less necessary as Cuba’s outbreak appears to have come under control, Rojas said it still provided necessary comic relief.

Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, walks past a vintage car as she wears cardboard.
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, walks past a vintage car as she wears cardboard. ( REUTERS )

“In the midst of this pandemic, this stress and anxiety all the time, my little home makes people laugh,” she said.

tags
top news
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
US calls China ‘rogue state’, cites border attack
US calls China ‘rogue state’, cites border attack
LIVE: Odisha’ Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’ Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
‘Rise above petty politics’: Amit Shah hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh remark
‘Rise above petty politics’: Amit Shah hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh remark
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time
India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In