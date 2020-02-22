Elderly woman schools bikers in Pune, stops them from riding on footpath. Watch
Biker riders using footpath is a common scene in many Indian regions and Pune is no stranger to that nuisance. Despite being solely for use of pedestrians, the two-wheeler riders often use the sidewalks as convenient shortcut during traffic jam. Recently, bikers on a street in Pune were doing the same until they came face to face with a lady who decided to take matters in her own hands and school those breaking the traffic rules. She put her foot down and stopped people from riding on the sidewalk.
Shared by a journalist on Twitter, the video shows an elderly lady standing on middle of the sidewalk. She sternly stops bikers from using the footpath. Eventually, two other elderly pedestrians join her, all three block the road and stop bikers from passing.
खबरदार गाडी पुढे आणाल..— Amit Ruke (@AmitRukeMT) February 20, 2020
पदपथावरून गाड्या नेऊन पादचाऱ्यांना अडथळा अनेक मंडळी करतात. अशांना थांबवायला या #पुणेकर काकूंनी असा शिस्तीचा धडा दिला. त्याची ही झलक #MTPune @ParagKMT @ShreedharLoniMT @shree_brahmeMT @PuneCityPolice @puneintended @CPPuneCity #Pune #punetraffic pic.twitter.com/nIqVtXl7YT
Since being shared on February 21, the video has been shared by many. Till now, it has gathered over 2.3 lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 1,000 likes and close to 330 retweets.
The video has prompted response from different people, including Pune Police. While some advised the authorities to work better, others praised the lady and called her ‘courageous.’ A few also dropped comments about this being a common traffic issue in Pune.
Noted, We will definitely work on it.— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 21, 2020
Riding on footpaths, wrong side riding and driving has become so common in Pune for the last few years, people have almost given up and stopped questioning it. Besides the violations it is also giving wrong signal to kids and youngsters that its ok to break rules.— Sangeeta Joshi (@sangeetajoshi) February 21, 2020
It's a shame youngster’s don't even realise they are violating traffic rules and causing inconvenience to the public at large. Hat’s off the senior citizen who took the initiative to rein in the erring bikers. 🙏🙏 🙏— govind ram (@govindrams) February 21, 2020
By the way, where are the traffic police?
Salute ma'am. I do this often in Pune. We need more of these superwomen.— Jashan Joshi (@jashanjoshi) February 21, 2020
“Good job,” wrote a Twitter user. “We want this aunt to be in Mumbai with us and help the citizens realise that it’s all about standing for your,” commented another. “God Bless you madam. Shame on every footpath riders,” wrote a third.
What do you think of the ‘superwoman’ of Pune?
(With inputs from IANS)