Elderly woman schools bikers in Pune, stops them from riding on footpath. Watch

The video shows an elderly lady standing on middle of the sidewalk.

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are dubbing her as ‘super woman’.
People are dubbing her as ‘super woman’.(Twitter/@CPPuneCity)
         

Biker riders using footpath is a common scene in many Indian regions and Pune is no stranger to that nuisance. Despite being solely for use of pedestrians, the two-wheeler riders often use the sidewalks as convenient shortcut during traffic jam. Recently, bikers on a street in Pune were doing the same until they came face to face with a lady who decided to take matters in her own hands and school those breaking the traffic rules. She put her foot down and stopped people from riding on the sidewalk.

Shared by a journalist on Twitter, the video shows an elderly lady standing on middle of the sidewalk. She sternly stops bikers from using the footpath. Eventually, two other elderly pedestrians join her, all three block the road and stop bikers from passing.

Since being shared on February 21, the video has been shared by many. Till now, it has gathered over 2.3 lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 1,000 likes and close to 330 retweets.

The video has prompted response from different people, including Pune Police. While some advised the authorities to work better, others praised the lady and called her ‘courageous.’ A few also dropped comments about this being a common traffic issue in Pune.

“Good job,” wrote a Twitter user. “We want this aunt to be in Mumbai with us and help the citizens realise that it’s all about standing for your,” commented another. “God Bless you madam. Shame on every footpath riders,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the ‘superwoman’ of Pune?

(With inputs from IANS)

