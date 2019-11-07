e-paper
Elephant tries to sit on a moving car. Heart-stopping incident captured

No one was injured when the elephant tried to sit on the car’s roof.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The elephant’s attempt to sit on the car’s roof broke the vehicle's rear window.
The elephant’s attempt to sit on the car’s roof broke the vehicle's rear window. (Facebook/Phassakorn Niltarach)
         

In a scary incident, a car - filled with tourists - encountered an elephant which tried to lower itself onto the vehicle’s roof. The incident, which took place in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand came to light after a series of pictures made their way onto the Internet. Initially, the images were shared on Facebook by Phassakorn Niltarach – one of the passengers inside the car.

Though scary, the 35-year-old tusker’s act was termed as a gesture of “greeting” by the park’s staff, cited Daily Mail. They said that the elephant, named Duea, came out to “greet” the tourists during the transitional period between the seasons. Further, the park’s director Kanchit Sarinpawan added that the animal would “never hurt anyone or any vehicles.”

The images of the animal show the elephant standing beside the car and eventually trying to sit on the vehicle’s roof. The video captures almost the same thing. However, it also shows the car escaping from the elephant’s snuggle.

During the brief encounter, the wild animal managed to break the rear window of the car, reports Daily Mail. It also damaged the vehicle’s roof and body. Though it’s not clear how many tourists were inside the car, the good news is that none of them were injured.

Take a look at the video and the images shared online:

The park authority later advised others to slowly back their cars if they encounter an animal, reports Daily Mail. Further adding, people shouldn’t stop to take picture or video.

What do you think of this frightening encounter?

