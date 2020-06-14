e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Elephants found wandering near tribal hamlet in Andhra Pradesh

Elephants found wandering near tribal hamlet in Andhra Pradesh

The department has appointed 15 trackers to monitor the movement of the elephants in the region.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
Four elephants found wandering near hamlet in Andhra Pradesh.
Four elephants found wandering near hamlet in Andhra Pradesh.(ANI)
         

Four elephants on Saturday were found wandering in the forest area near Ondru Jola tribal hamlet in Seethampeta mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

Srikakulam District Forest Officer Gundala Sandeep Krupakar told ANI over the phone that there is nothing to worry about the elephants as it is their natural habitat.

“These elephants usually wander in the surrounding area in a specific order. They keep on moving from one village to another, without disturbing the local villagers. They are in this area for over a decade,” Krupakar said.

The department has appointed 15 trackers to monitor the movement of the elephants in the region. They drive them away from human habitats and also keep on informing the people about the movement of the tuskers in advance, Krupakar added.

“There has not been any problem with these elephants till date,” the District Forest Officer further said.

