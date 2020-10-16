e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Elon Musk calls this image ‘table in tension’. Check it out to see why

Elon Musk calls this image ‘table in tension’. Check it out to see why

“It’s giving me a headache trying to work it out,” commented a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a table.
The image shows a table. (Twitter/@UniverCurious)
         

Elon Musk often tweets about and on science-related subjects. This notion is illustrated best by a comment the CEO of SpaceX left on this post by a Twitter account named @UniverCurious. The share is intriguing, and netizens’ comments left under the post convey the same.

This image was shared on Twitter on October 14. “Physics and science are awesome,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The picture shows a table. However, it is no ordinary piece of furniture. The design of the desk is unique in that chains connect the four corners of the upper part of the table to the lower half of it. Still, the desk stands stable.

Check out the tweet below to investigate the structure which has baffled some and amazed a few:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and more than 17,700 retweets. Elon Musk had this to say about the share:

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “It’s giving me a headache trying to work it out”.

Another individual wrote, “I can’t understand”. To this, somebody else responded:

“Everything’s fine until someone pushes it,” read one comment under the post.

Another Twitter user stated, “The engineer should have been in an eclectic mood while designing”. Somebody else proclaimed, “It’s okay science but why would one want a table like that! Four legs are much more stable”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | ‘It’s too embarrassing:’ Elon Musk shares pictures of homework from college days

tags
top news
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In