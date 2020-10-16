Ever felt confused by the fancy menus at certain coffee shops? This video may feel relatable

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:15 IST

Have you ever found yourself thoroughly confused while trying to place an order at certain coffee shops? You know… the ones where the menu is rather huge and the names of items leave you scratching your head over what they really are. And have you ever found yourself picking an old favourite that isn’t on the fancy menu but is exactly what you want and ask for it anyway? Well, if this whole scenario seems relatable, this video showcasing it perfectly will hit you right in the feels.

Instagram user Chetann Goel shared the video on his page, and it’s making many chuckle. “Best trick to avoid embarrassment in @starbucksindia - ‘Bhai jo tu le raha hain vohi karde meri bhi’,” says the hilarious caption shared along with the video.

The video, since being posted on October 6, has collected several reactions.

“This was spot on,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yaaarrr I can’t stop watching it,” posted another.

An individual suggested another option by commenting, “Bhaiya vo upar se 2nd vali kar do”. Another suggested, “Ek aur option hai, unhi se pooch lo, ‘I am in for a cold beverage today, what do you recommend?’”

