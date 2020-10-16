e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ever felt confused by the fancy menus at certain coffee shops? This video may feel relatable

Ever felt confused by the fancy menus at certain coffee shops? This video may feel relatable

Instagram user Chetann Goel shared the video on his page, and it’s making many chuckle.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:15 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“This was spot on,” wrote an Instagram user.
“This was spot on,” wrote an Instagram user. (Instagram/@chetanngoel)
         

Have you ever found yourself thoroughly confused while trying to place an order at certain coffee shops? You know… the ones where the menu is rather huge and the names of items leave you scratching your head over what they really are. And have you ever found yourself picking an old favourite that isn’t on the fancy menu but is exactly what you want and ask for it anyway? Well, if this whole scenario seems relatable, this video showcasing it perfectly will hit you right in the feels.

Instagram user Chetann Goel shared the video on his page, and it’s making many chuckle. “Best trick to avoid embarrassment in @starbucksindia - ‘Bhai jo tu le raha hain vohi karde meri bhi’,” says the hilarious caption shared along with the video.

The video, since being posted on October 6, has collected several reactions.

“This was spot on,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yaaarrr I can’t stop watching it,” posted another.

An individual suggested another option by commenting, “Bhaiya vo upar se 2nd vali kar do”. Another suggested, “Ek aur option hai, unhi se pooch lo, ‘I am in for a cold beverage today, what do you recommend?’”

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In