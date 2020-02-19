Ever seen ‘ice volcanoes’? Watch freaky yet spectacular video

it-s-viral

National Weather Service Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 17, took to Twitter to share an image which has now sparked a wave of reactions among people. They shared an image of ‘ice volcanoes’ erupting out of Oval Beach in Michigan.

“It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice,” the organization wrote. Here’s a couple “ice volcanoes” erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020,” they added.

Here’s the picture which has now left people amazed:

It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. Here's a couple "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/B0Vkl18RrN — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 16, 2020

People dropped varied comments on the Twitter. They were very surprised to see an image of this phenomenon. A few also wrote that it’s freaky.

“Those are some of the best ice volcano photos I have seen,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. I’ve never seen anything like this. Wonderful,” wrote another. “Probably the most fascinating winter phenomena on the Great Lakes, besides lake-effect snow,” wrote another. “This is soooo freaky,” wrote a fourth.

On their official Facebook page, National Weather Service Grand Rapids also shared a video of the ‘ice volcanoes’. There’s a chance that the video will leave you surprised:

Ice volcanoes are common in winter some areas of the place, reports Michigan Tech, cited Fox News. They are cone-shaped mounds of ice which despite having the name volcano doesn’t spew out hot magma.

“The waves...were strong enough so the water channels through, it squeezes water upwards and tosses the floating ice up,” Cort Spholten told the Free Press, cited Fox News. “As it happens, over the course of hours or days, it forms a cone, and it resembles a volcano,” added Spholten.

