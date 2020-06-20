Ever wondered how koalas are weighed? Take a look

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:14 IST

The Internet offers a wide range of content and here’s some on koalas that you probably didn’t know you wanted but absolutely need. A tweet is going viral because it shows a picture in which a baby koala is being weighed. The sheer cuteness quotient of the tweet coupled with the reactions people have to this adorable picture makes it a must see.

“If anyone’s ever wondered how they weigh a koala...” says a tweet shared by Sophie Kalagas. She added a photo in the tweet to show this process and credited the picture to Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre.

The picture shows the baby koala perched on a little stand that looks like a tree. Since June 19, when it was shared, her tweet has collected over 2.5 lakh likes and more than 57,000 retweets - and rightly so:

if anyone's ever wondered how they weigh a koala... pic.twitter.com/ieI6SLX2kk — Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) June 19, 2020

The image was shared on Facebook by the rescue centre on April 8. “Regular weighing of the koalas, especially the joeys, is important to make sure they are staying healthy, putting on weight and keeping it on,” explains the post.

A tweet shared by IFS official Susanta Nanda shows another picture. This one shows a baby koala inside a container with a stuffed koala twice its size. “Way of weighing a koala is unique. And to reduce the stress & anxiety, the baby is given a teddy bear as a companion,” he tweeted.

Way of weighing a koala is unique.



And to reduce the stress & anxiety, the baby is given a teddy bear as a companion. pic.twitter.com/07QMwWh6nZ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 20, 2020

Several people have posted reactions to this weighing process. While a few wrote about how adorable the process seems, some shared pictures to show how others animals are weighed.

“His eyes look like mine when I see my weight on the scales too,” joked a Twitter user. “How cute is that?!” wrote another.

you weigh a raccoon by shoving one into a box without getting bit while it screams bloody murder at you and praying they don’t bust out in the time it take to weigh them — mothra is a trans man (@FTMmothra) June 19, 2020

When I want to weigh my sisters cat I put a cardboard box on the scale & she hops in the box. All 12.5 pounds of her. It works every single time😂 — Linda🍀🧸🇺🇸👀👁🏈🚙 (@lindamustang881) June 19, 2020

And this is how tiny birds are weighed.....they just kinda plop them in there pic.twitter.com/MJgatWJ7Nn — Wani ⁷ 💜 BLM (@_STOBIT_eternal) June 19, 2020

And in case anyone wanted to know how to weigh an owl, it's the same as weighing a burrito pic.twitter.com/6YJ6Jmvj7o — Tobi Forsdyke (@tobiforsdyke) June 19, 2020

I need to weigh a cat. I wish I could trick him into believing the scale is comfortable enough to sleep on pic.twitter.com/pK1rKECi5C — Facu (@Facuems) June 19, 2020

A Twitter user shared, “I never had wondered but I’m extremely glad the information was provided regardless. The Internet knows what I need even when I don’t.”

There you go. Let us know if you’re glad about this info too.

Also Read | Oakley, the young pupper just claimed his hooman. Their union is all types of adorable