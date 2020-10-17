e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Every item in this ‘grocery store’ in New York is made from plastic. Here’s why

Every item in this ‘grocery store’ in New York is made from plastic. Here’s why

In a satirical manner the ‘store’ displays cereal boxes and sushi roll boxes with the labels like ‘Yucky Shards’ and ‘plastic bagacado roll’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New York
The image shows the pop-up ‘grocery store’ in Times Square.
The image shows the pop-up ‘grocery store’ in Times Square.(REUTERS)
         

The Plastic Bag Store set to open to the public on Thursday looks like a typical New York City grocery, with rows of soda drinks and cartons on its shelves. But a closer look at the boxes of sushi rolls and cereal reveals labels such as ‘plastic bagacado roll,’ ‘Yucky Shards,’ and ‘Caps N’ Such.’

The pop-up art installation in the heart of Times Square is meant to raise environmental awareness, coinciding with New York State’s ban on all plastic carryout bags.

“There are humorous and satirical takes on everyday products that highlight the amount of waste that we’re using, and the environmental problems related,” said Brooklyn artist and creator of The Plastic Bag Store, Robin Frohardt.

Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. ( REUTERS )

“And so because The Plastic Bag Store feels like a regular grocery store, I think the next time you go to a grocery store, it... might make you think a little bit about what’s happening to the planet and the packaging situation.”

Beginning Monday, all plastic bags will be banned throughout the entire state, where, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, more than 23 billion plastic bags are used each year.

Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. ( REUTERS )

The ban, aimed at preventing single-use plastic bags from clogging landfills and littering parks and waterways, was supposed to begin March 1 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

The pop-up will be open for three weeks from Wednesdays through Saturdays, when visitors can browse the art installation in small groups in hour-long intervals.

tags
top news
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
India’s daily coronavirus cases reflect slight rise but remain below 70,000-mark
India’s daily coronavirus cases reflect slight rise but remain below 70,000-mark
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In