Plane ‘flies’ for the last time with excavator’s ‘help’. Watch

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:18 IST

There are some videos that may make you say “That’s so bizarre” but at the same time also leave you thoroughly impressed. This video involving a plane and an excavator perfectly fits that category. It shows the heavy construction equipment helping the small aircraft to ‘fly’ one last time.

Shared on an Instagram profile called Vice Aviator, managed by Daniel Gonzalez, the video is now going all kinds of viral. In fact, several people are sharing it across various social media platforms.

“Thought I’d jump on the bandwagon since everyone is reposting my video,” Gonzalez wrote in the caption. He then added that the video was originally posted by a friend of his on Facebook.

Gonzalez wrote that he decided to go and be an AvGeek to look for a plane that was recently scrapped. That is when he witnessed and recorded the incident.

“After leaving the airport this morning after my flight training, I decided to go and be an AvGeek and go look for the 707 that was recently scrapped. After no luck, I made a u-turn and saw that a Learjet was about to meet its fate,” he shared. “Little did I know, it was going for one last flight... and not the flight I thought!” he added.

“Well... I guess this old Lear got to fly one last time. Taken this morning at Opa Locka, FL (OPF), December 22, 2020,” reads the caption of the post shared on Facebook.

Take a look at the clip:

People on both Instagram and Facebook shared similar reactions to the clip.

“The operator is going neeeeeeeeeoooooooowwwwww (plane noises), this job is so cool,” joked a Facebook user. “Guess, time “flies” when you’re having fun!” punnily pointed out another. “Just proof that everyone still has an inner child sometimes,” aptly said a third.

An individual on Instagram wrote, “I think, the driver is very fun man!!! This video made my day!” As for this user of the photo and video sharing platform, they wrote, “Wheeeeeeeeee!” trying to imitate the sound kids often make while playing with toy planes.

What are your thoughts on the video?