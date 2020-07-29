Excitement runs high among netizens as Rafale jets land in India. Seen the posts yet?
Since the moment the five Rafale fighter jets took off from France, social media – especially Twitter – has been abuzz with all sorts of posts. Now that they have landed safely in Ambala, people can’t keep calm and their excitement is well-reflected in the posts which are flooding the Internet, so much so that the hashtag #RafaleInIndia is also trending on the micro-blogging site.
Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share a video of the touchdown of the Rafale jets at Ambala.
The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020
Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also shared an image and wrote, “Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation.” The image he tweeted is a part of four pictures series posted on the official Twitter profile of Defence Minister of India earlier today.
Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation 🇮🇳 #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/Vxih5bZbAs— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2020
There were many who retweeted his video and shared various comments. Just like this Twitter user who wrote “goosebumps” while reposting the video.
Take a look at the tweets:
Welcome to India golden arrows.#RafaleInIndia #IndianAirForce— Shivam Raj (@shivam800007) July 29, 2020
#Historical_moment #Rafale#RafaleInIndia— Ghosh Debarshi (@AbvpDebarshiKol) July 29, 2020
Finally they landed safely at Ambala Air base camp..🥰🥰
A new era of IAF has begun from now....
Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Jai Bharat 🇮🇳
The Proud moment for our Nation,— Shubu 2.0✨ (@shubham_patel_2) July 29, 2020
Welcome Rafale 🇮🇳#RafaleInIndia #Rafale pic.twitter.com/cL2z5RGXMa
There were several who shared a popular dialogue, “How’s the Josh,” from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike to express themselves.
How’s the Josh?#RafaleInIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/vSCnZXztbA— IamSachin🇮🇳 (@Sachinnov1) July 29, 2020
How’s the Josh?#RafaleInIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/assUV1huD4— 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐚 (आशुतोष सिंह ) 🚩🇮🇳 (@Rajga91) July 29, 2020
What are you tweeting?
