Excitement runs high among netizens as Rafale jets land in India. Seen the posts yet?

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:23 IST

Since the moment the five Rafale fighter jets took off from France, social media – especially Twitter – has been abuzz with all sorts of posts. Now that they have landed safely in Ambala, people can’t keep calm and their excitement is well-reflected in the posts which are flooding the Internet, so much so that the hashtag #RafaleInIndia is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share a video of the touchdown of the Rafale jets at Ambala.

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also shared an image and wrote, “Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation.” The image he tweeted is a part of four pictures series posted on the official Twitter profile of Defence Minister of India earlier today.

Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation 🇮🇳 #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/Vxih5bZbAs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2020

There were many who retweeted his video and shared various comments. Just like this Twitter user who wrote “goosebumps” while reposting the video.

Take a look at the tweets:

#Historical_moment #Rafale#RafaleInIndia

Finally they landed safely at Ambala Air base camp..🥰🥰

A new era of IAF has begun from now....

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 — Ghosh Debarshi (@AbvpDebarshiKol) July 29, 2020

There were several who shared a popular dialogue, “How’s the Josh,” from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike to express themselves.

What are you tweeting?

