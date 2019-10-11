e-paper
Exotic species of snakes and lizards seized at Chennai airport. See pics

Different species of snakes and lizards were being smuggled.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chennai
The seized exotic species reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
The seized exotic species reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Exotic species of juvenile pythons and lizards were seized on Thursday at Chennai International Airport by Customs officials who detained two men in this connection.

Among the species seized include- a green tree python, one scrub python, two black tree monitor lizards, five emerald tree monitor lizards, two blue-spotted tree monitor lizards, one Reisinger tree monitor and four sailfin lizards.

Based on information that wild animals are likely to be smuggled from Kualalumpur, officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) maintained a special alert and vigil to nab the smugglers according to a statement by Customs.

Pictures of the exotic species also made their way onto Twitter:

People dropped varied comments too:

“On questioning, the arrested persons informed that these bags were given to them by someone outside Kuala Lumpur airport with instructions to hand them over to someone outside the Chennai airport who would identify them,” said the Customs Department. The seized exotic species reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Further investigation is underway.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 10:25 IST

