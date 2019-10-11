Exotic species of snakes and lizards seized at Chennai airport. See pics

it-s-viral

Exotic species of juvenile pythons and lizards were seized on Thursday at Chennai International Airport by Customs officials who detained two men in this connection.

Among the species seized include- a green tree python, one scrub python, two black tree monitor lizards, five emerald tree monitor lizards, two blue-spotted tree monitor lizards, one Reisinger tree monitor and four sailfin lizards.

Based on information that wild animals are likely to be smuggled from Kualalumpur, officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) maintained a special alert and vigil to nab the smugglers according to a statement by Customs.

Tamil Nadu: Customs at Chennai Airport today seized 1 green tree python, 1 scrub python, 2 black tree monitor lizard, 5 emerald tree monitor lizard, 2 blue spotted tree monitor lizard,1 reisinger tree monitor & 4 sailfin lizard & detained two persons. Further probe underway. pic.twitter.com/Z1jcYjaVdS — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

People dropped varied comments too:

Good sssssssssssssecurity — ToothbrushBristlesCanCauseAppendix (@722manish) October 10, 2019

How come these smugglers miss a basic point of being caught in airports with so much scanning and checks prevailing. Do they belittle capabilities of security ? — Krishna Vivek Vitta (@krishnavivek_v) October 10, 2019

Mere Dost log party krne ja rahe the.. — Víźźź🎶🌈 (@hn_vijy) October 10, 2019

What the fun they do think of scanning and checking at airports? These are full size animals! How they can even think of smuggling them 🤔. I had to throw my keychain resembling gun! — Adwait (@adwaitk007) October 10, 2019

“On questioning, the arrested persons informed that these bags were given to them by someone outside Kuala Lumpur airport with instructions to hand them over to someone outside the Chennai airport who would identify them,” said the Customs Department. The seized exotic species reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Further investigation is underway.

