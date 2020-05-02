Facebook rolls out ‘care’ emojies, people get creative and drop hilarious memes

it-s-viral

To share support with one another during this unprecedented time, Facebook has rolled out a ‘care’ emoji which can be used as a reaction. The social networking site already has five reactions - emojis of heart, wow emoticon, angry emoticon, sad emoji and laughing out loud one. The ‘care’ one is the newest addition to that list. Though many people have received this already, for some it’s yet to appear. The emoji is a smiley face holding a huge heart and hugging it in a way which gives out a cozy feeling.

Absolutely cute, this new emoji did end up sparking tons of reactions online, including the hilarious memes. People unleashed their creative side to come up with such posts which may end up tickling your funny bone.

However, before knowing what memes people created, here’s a video showing how the emoji looks:

Facebook's new care reaction is adorable, just look at the expression of that lil fellow pic.twitter.com/fK76sxnb05 — Bernice Wong (@bernicekahay) April 28, 2020

A Twitter user depicted how some people will make use of this new emoji:

No one :

Peopls who got CARE reaction : pic.twitter.com/x0CbT61mQx — AFSHAN 👑 (@QueenAfshan) May 1, 2020

Another person tweeted what they will do after the emoji appears for them:

Me after getting care reaction on Facebook 😊#carereact pic.twitter.com/1UpooD0HrR — Sanalixious (@JiaKhan_4) May 1, 2020

And, another person shared how they are already using this new addition:

Some, however, were not happy with the new addition, namely meme-makers:

Here’s another Twitter who shared how people with the emoji shows it off to those who are yet to get it:

How people on Facebook show off their "care" react to those that don't have it pic.twitter.com/AioLuioiBT — a_failed_comedian (@someduudee) May 1, 2020

Facebook has also dropped a separate ‘care’ emoji for messager but it’s different from the hugging smiley face, it’s a giant pulsing purple-coloured heart.

Which meme made you laugh out loud?