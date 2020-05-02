e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Facebook rolls out 'care' emojies, people get creative and drop hilarious memes

Facebook rolls out ‘care’ emojies, people get creative and drop hilarious memes

Facebook’s new ‘care’ emoji did end up sparking tons of reactions online, including the hilarious memes.

it-s-viral Updated: May 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped hilarious memes on Facebook’s new ‘care’ emoji.
People dropped hilarious memes on Facebook’s new ‘care’ emoji. (Twitter/@someduudee)
         

To share support with one another during this unprecedented time, Facebook has rolled out a ‘care’ emoji which can be used as a reaction. The social networking site already has five reactions - emojis of heart, wow emoticon, angry emoticon, sad emoji and laughing out loud one. The ‘care’ one is the newest addition to that list. Though many people have received this already, for some it’s yet to appear. The emoji is a smiley face holding a huge heart and hugging it in a way which gives out a cozy feeling.

Absolutely cute, this new emoji did end up sparking tons of reactions online, including the hilarious memes. People unleashed their creative side to come up with such posts which may end up tickling your funny bone.

However, before knowing what memes people created, here’s a video showing how the emoji looks:

A Twitter user depicted how some people will make use of this new emoji:

Another person tweeted what they will do after the emoji appears for them:

And, another person shared how they are already using this new addition:

Some, however, were not happy with the new addition, namely meme-makers:

Here’s another Twitter who shared how people with the emoji shows it off to those who are yet to get it:

Facebook has also dropped a separate ‘care’ emoji for messager but it’s different from the hugging smiley face, it’s a giant pulsing purple-coloured heart.

Which meme made you laugh out loud?

