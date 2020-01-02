e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Fact Check: Did anti-CAA protesters burn pics of Hindu Gods? Here's the truth

Fact Check: Did anti-CAA protesters burn pics of Hindu Gods? Here’s the truth

The claim, however, is untrue and the incident didn’t occur recently.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The claim that anti-CAA protestors burned images of Hindu gods is false.
The claim that anti-CAA protestors burned images of Hindu gods is false. (Twitter)
         

A video showing a group of people burning images of Hindu gods with the claim that the incident took place during the recent anti-CAA protests has made its way onto Twitter. The claim, however, is untrue and the incident didn’t occur recently.

Shared by Twitter user Dr. Jayasree Nair, the video is now being retweeted by many.

“Shocking! How dare these fools burn the photos of Hindu Gods & Goddesses in the name of CAA protest? What the hell CAA has to do with Hindus? Their agenda is different & politicians of @INCIndia & @cpimspeak are nurturing this,” Nair wrote in the caption of the post.

Besides official handles of Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), she also tagged the profiles run by offices of Prime Minster, President, and Vice President. Finally, she concluded her tweet by tagging Home Minister Amit Shah.

The video has been retweeted by many including the National Spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra. Here’s what he tweeted:

The video made its way onto Facebook too. “Shocking! How dare these fools burn the photos of Hindu Gods & Goddesses in the name of CAA protest. Their agenda is different, these people are anti-hindu anti-national,” wrote the Facebook user who shared the post.

A search on Google shows the same clip being circulated in 2018. This proves that the video isn’t related to the recent anti-CAA protests.

The same video shared back in 2018 on YouTube claims that it shows “Bhim army activists disrespecting the Hindu gods”. Another Facebook post shared a year back, with the same clip, claims that it shows “young Ambedkarites burning portraits of Hindu Gods in Ashokpuram, Mysore”.

While it’s not clear when the incident occurred, the previously shared posts prove that the incident didn’t take place during the recent anti-CAA protests. Hence, the claim is false.

