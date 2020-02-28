Fact Check: Is video of Chinese SWAT team arresting coronavirus suspect real? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

A video showing a SWAT team in China arresting a man after suspecting he was infected with coronavirus is being shared across social media. The video, however, shows a mock drill conducted by the authorities.

“The way that China stops and arrests a #coronavirus suspect on the road,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

In the video, a SWAT team stops an approaching car in the middle of a street. Then the video details how the SWAT team arrests the man, using a net, and takes him away.

A closer look at the video reveals that at one point in the video, an officer of the team is seen holding a banner with the word “exercises” written on it.

Further, a Google search led to the same video tweeted by The Telegraph. In the tweet The Telegraph mentions that the SWAT teams in China are practicing drills to detain people who are suspected of having Coronavirus.

“In China, SWAT teams have been practising drills to detain those suspected of being infected with Coronavirus. They use nets, roadblocks and anti-bacterial spray to contain the disease and arrest un-cooperative patients,” the tweet reads.

So, the video showing a SWAT team arresting a coronavirus suspect is not real but a drill.