Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Fact Check: Truth about posts claiming man wore burka at anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

The claim, however, is fake.

Jan 22, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Video is being shared with a false claim by many.
Posts associating an image of a burka-clad man with anti-CAA protests are going viral online. The posts claim that the man disguised himself as a woman to join the anti-CAA female protestors at Shaheen Bagh all so he could collect remuneration of Rs 500 and biryani. Many people have shared the image with the same claim - written in both Hindi and English - on Twitter and Facebook. The claim, however, is false.

“Breaking News. Four faithful followers were caught in burka at Shaheen Bagh. When asked, they said they came for Rs 500 and biryani,” wrote a Twitter user who shared the video.

Several others also shared the same video with the same claim:

Video being shared with fake claim.
A reverse image search on Bing revealed multiple links with the same image and some of them date back to 2015. According to various reports, the image used in the claim was taken in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The man seen in the image is a burqa-clad gunman who was arrested by the counter insurgency Special Operation Group.

Hence, the incident did not take place recently and the claim that the burka-clad man pretended to be a woman to join female anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh for money and food is also false.

