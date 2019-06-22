Today in New Delhi, India
Firefighters use recorded sound of duck to lure out trapped ducklings

Eight ducklings got trapped, four among whom were easily rescued. However, the rest were too scared to come out.

it's viral Updated: Jun 22, 2019 13:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
This valiant rescue by the firefighters has won the Internet. (Twitter/@SouthMetroPIO)

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue are the Internet’s latest heroes. It’s because, the rescuers tapped into their creative juices to save a flock of ducklings that got trapped inside a storm drain.

In total, eight ducklings got trapped but four of them were easily rescued. The firefighters faced difficulties in rescuing the rest as they were not coming out of the drain, presumably because they were scared. This is when the rescuers played a recorded sound of a duck to lure out the tiny birds from the storm pipe.

The incident was caught on camera and later, the department took to Twitter to share the video on June 21. They wrote that the rescuers used this creative method because the fire engines are not equipped with duck calls.

This valiant rescue by the firefighters has won the Internet. People are showering praise on the post. While commenting, a Twitter user wrote, “You guys have the best fire dept and members! I’m not sure many other departments would do this. Outstanding work!” Check out the comments by others:

The flock was later reunited with their mother who was roaming nearby.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 13:22 IST

