e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fool this doggo once but you won’t be able to fool him twice. Watch

Fool this doggo once but you won’t be able to fool him twice. Watch

Detective Sherlock ‘Bones’ is going to make sure that it doesn’t run into any glass doors. No sir, not woof-day.

it-s-viral Updated: May 17, 2020 20:06 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ‘intelligent’ doggo.
The image shows the ‘intelligent’ doggo. (Reddit/@whutup007)
         

You probably remember the famous saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times...”. This phrase has been used and reworked by many public figures, including horror-author Stephen King and American rapper J Cole. Well, this doggo is proving to be an exemplar on how to not fall prey to the same mistakes repeatedly.

This almost 25-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 17. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Once you run into a glass door, you develop trust issues”.

The recording starts with a dog mom calling out to her canine child with a bacon strip. The pooch is standing outside the doorstep. It sniffs the bacon as the pet parent slowly withdraws the strip whilst saying, “Come on in”. The doggo moves its body forward but not before reaching an exploratory paw out to check for a glass door. Its investigation is truly amusing because it doesn’t just stop with one push. Even as the pooch almost falls, it doesn’t stop examining the premises for a sneaky transparent door. The video ends with detective Sherlock ‘Bones’ finally getting a taste of the delicious-looking bacon strip.

Wow, we don’t know what happened between this golden retriever and that door but it must have been one strong head-bump.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over one lakh upvotes and almost 800 comments on the subreddit ‘aww’.

Once you run into a glass door, you develop trust issues. from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to this cautious doggo. One person said, “Love how his paw goes through and hits the floor on the other side then he jumps back inside to check if there’s glass again”. While another wrote, “Imagine slamming into a window nose-first. I can’t blame him”. Yes, that does sound painful.

“Love how at the end it just looked at the outside again and noped to the right,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this cutie?

Also Read | Cute kitten and adorable doggo play with a string, video breaks the ‘aww’ meter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In