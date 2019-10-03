e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

French man steals black panther from zoo, police detains him

The ink-black feline was tranquilised with a dart and taken away in a cage.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lille
The black panther is around 6-month-old.
The black panther is around 6-month-old. (Twitter/Hannah Woodhead)
         

The man suspected of owning a black panther, which was rescued from rooftops near the northern French city of Lille two weeks ago and later stolen from a zoo, was questioned by police on Tuesday, legal sources said.

The young animal, thought to be around six months old and weighing 25-30 kilogram, had roamed free on September 19 after escaping through the window of a private apartment.

The ink-black feline was tranquilised with a dart and taken away in a cage.

The man is suspected of having illegally acquired the big cat, a protected species, and to have cut off its claws, according to the prosecutor’s office in the city of Lille.

He is also suspected of illegally running a business exploiting a “non-domestic” animal or parts of it, the office said. It said it was too early to consider the possibility of animal trafficking charges.

Last month, images of the black panther were plastered across newspaper front pages after it was rescued from rooftops only to be stolen from a zoo in Maubeuge near the Belgian border.

Mauberge mayor Arnaud Decagny told AFP at the time that “considerable efforts” had been made to force locks and avoid security systems.

Police had been looking for the suspect but he handed himself in on the advice of his lawyer, one of the sources said.

Zoo personnel were worried about the young panther’s health, “which is rather delicate because he lacks strength,” the mayor added.

The panther will be transferred to a centre specialised in rehabilitating wild animals that have been domesticated.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:25 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News