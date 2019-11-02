Fugitive asks cops to add costume to his pic, they oblige. Then he does this

it-s-viral

Nov 02, 2019

When Kankakee County Sheriff’s department took to Facebook to share a wanted poster of a fugitive, they had no idea that it would turn into something so unusual.

On October 30, the department shared a post along with an image of the perpetrator. They asked people to provide information about the man in picture and guaranteed that their identity will not be revealed.

Many dished out their reactions, but it was 25-year-old Brandon W. Conti’s comment that piqued everyone’s interest. Turns out, Conti is the man in question who is wanted by the police for failure to appear on a drunken-driving charge, reports Daily Mail.

Conti commented on the post, which was later deleted, and asked, “Where’s my costume?” reports Daily Mail.

To which the department shared an edited image of Conti in a sailor’s outfit – with the word “Ahoy” written on the cap. Many quickly recognised that the costume is a reference to the character Steve Harrington from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s department edited Brandon W. Conti’s picture.

“Done! We held up our end of the bargain,” an officer replied, reports New York Post. “Now, you do the right thing and ‘Sail’ yourself on in here and turn yourself in. Or, call us, and we’d be happy to provide you transportation,” the officer added.

From here the story gets even more bizarre as Conti replied to the officer’s comment. “That’s awesome. I’ll be there before noon, please have the paperwork done and ready,” he wrote, reports New York Post. The surprising part in the story is that Conti kept his promise. The department later confirmed that he subsequently turned himself in.

People had a lot to say about this interesting turn of events.

“I can’t believe he actually did that. That’s fantastic,” wrote a Facebook user. “We appreciate both parties being good sports!” commented another. “Can I apply for a job just to photoshop fugitive photos? I’m being completely serious here,” commented another. “A man of his word,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this unusual incident?

