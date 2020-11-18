e-paper
Galaxy M106 has a rather unusual set of spiral arms. Check it out

Galaxy M106 has a rather unusual set of spiral arms. Check it out

“So stunning,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on November 17.
This image was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on November 17. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

If you’re someone who loves looking at pictures of outer space and wondering what lies beyond our Earth’s atmosphere, then this post by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope may seem like the perfect way to start your morning. The stunning image of galaxy M106 may leave you intrigued.

Posted on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on November 17, this share comprises an informative caption with a striking image. The text posted alongside the photograph reads, “This stunning #HubbleClassic features galaxy M106 and its unusual set of spiral arms. It’s a collaboration between Hubble and amateur astronomers, combining observations from Hubble and from astrophotographers on the ground”.

Check out the post below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this snapshot has captured netizens’ attention. It already has over one lakh likes and many appreciative comments. Additionally, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the photograph. One person said, “Wow”.

Another individual wrote, “Unreal beauty”. “Amazing,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “So stunning”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

