e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Girl’s jeans hack goes viral, video gathers over 9 million views. Seen it yet?

Girl’s jeans hack goes viral, video gathers over 9 million views. Seen it yet?

In the video, the TikTok user puts a shoe lace through two loops at the back of the jeans she is wearing.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are dropping mixed reactions on the video.
People are dropping mixed reactions on the video. (TikTok/@aaliyahrmorales)
         

The Internet is a place which often dishes out all sorts of hacks which claim to make your life easier. Case in point, the recent video shared on TikTok presents people with a solution for a common, and often, irritating issue - sizeable gap between the waistband and your actual waist. Does the hack work? That’s for you to find out.

In the video, the TikTok user puts a shoe lace through two loops at the back of the jeans she is wearing. Then she ties them tightly and tucks in the remaining lace to hide it.

Take a look at the video:

@aaliyahrmorales

yes my bikini strings are showing #fyp #foryou #trend #trending #viral #xyzcba #SonicSpeedMeUp #loveisintheair #superbowlliv #jeanshack

♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

Since being shared, the video went all kinds of viral on TikTok. It’s clear from over nine million views that the clip has gathered till now – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, it has also garnered 1.5 million likes. Additionally, over 3000 people commented on the post too.

“Wow that’s a superb idea,” wrote a TikTok user. “You might have solved all my 99 problems,” joked another. “Thank you so much for the idea,” commented a third. “OMG! Thank you I needed this so much,” wrote a fourth.

However, not everyone was impressed with the hack. There were many who raised the concern that this hack may end up hurting one’s skin.

What do you think of this jeans hack?

tags
top news
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
‘Whose government was it in 2012?’: Centre’s counter on SC quota verdict
‘Whose government was it in 2012?’: Centre’s counter on SC quota verdict
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news