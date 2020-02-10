Girl’s jeans hack goes viral, video gathers over 9 million views. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:04 IST

The Internet is a place which often dishes out all sorts of hacks which claim to make your life easier. Case in point, the recent video shared on TikTok presents people with a solution for a common, and often, irritating issue - sizeable gap between the waistband and your actual waist. Does the hack work? That’s for you to find out.

In the video, the TikTok user puts a shoe lace through two loops at the back of the jeans she is wearing. Then she ties them tightly and tucks in the remaining lace to hide it.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video went all kinds of viral on TikTok. It’s clear from over nine million views that the clip has gathered till now – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, it has also garnered 1.5 million likes. Additionally, over 3000 people commented on the post too.

“Wow that’s a superb idea,” wrote a TikTok user. “You might have solved all my 99 problems,” joked another. “Thank you so much for the idea,” commented a third. “OMG! Thank you I needed this so much,” wrote a fourth.

However, not everyone was impressed with the hack. There were many who raised the concern that this hack may end up hurting one’s skin.

What do you think of this jeans hack?