e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / God it’s Friday? Great image frames? Watch Mandy Patinkin figure out what GIF stands for in this hilarious video

God it’s Friday? Great image frames? Watch Mandy Patinkin figure out what GIF stands for in this hilarious video

Check out this video to see if the Patinkin clan can figure out what the acronym GIF stands for.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 18:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the Patinkin parents trying to guess what ‘GIF’ stands for.
The clip shows the Patinkin parents trying to guess what ‘GIF’ stands for. (Twitter/@PatinkinMandy)
         

Some of you may enjoy watching hilarious videos of parents trying to figure out modern-day technology. Well, if you are a fan of that genre of content, get ready to see a highly entertaining clip from the famous actor Mandy Patinkin. Here we have the multiple Emmy winning performer from Princess Bride and Homeland trying to understand what GIFs are with his son.

This almost 2-minute-long clip was posted on Twitter on May 11 from Patinkin’s official account. Shared with a caption that says, “GIF?” it shows the Patinkin parents trying to guess what ‘GIF’ stands for.

The recording starts with papa Patinkin and his son talking about Twitter. A few seconds into the conversation we learn that Mandy is trying to tweet mama Patinkin’s singing. The father-son duo carries on talking and at one point the discussion moves towards contemplating the full-form of GIFs. There are many funny guesses, such as ‘god it’s Friday’ and ‘great image frames’. But we don’t want to give too much away because this whole discourse is highly amusing and worth a watch. Check out the video below to see if the Patinkin clan figures out this acronym.

Since its original posting, the video has been seen almost a million times. Additionally, the tweet has nearly 3,000 retweets and over 22,500 likes. Here is how tweeple reacted to the post.

One individual posted this very well-timed GIF

To which another Twitter user responded with, “He is a GIF and doesn’t know it”.

Here is another witty response:

“Heaven,” stated actor and comedian Ben Schwartz.

What are your thoughts on the actor’s attempts in trying to understand what GIF stands for?

Also read | Chris Evans tried to give his dog a haircut. ‘It went so wrong, so fast’

tags
top news
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In