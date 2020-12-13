e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Good news for nature lovers: Rare Himalayan Serow caught on camera after many years. Watch

Good news for nature lovers: Rare Himalayan Serow caught on camera after many years. Watch

The video, shared on Twitter, shows a glimpse of the Himalayan Serow carefully walking along a steep ledge.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rare Himalayan Serow.
The image shows the rare Himalayan Serow.(ANI)
         

If you are looking for news to cheer you up, this incident of a rare animal captured on camera may just be the one for you. A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows the animal known as Himalayan Serow. The clip has now captured the attention of netizens.

The video, shared on Twitter, shows a glimpse of the animal carefully walking along a steep ledge. “Good news for wildlife lovers. Near threatened (IUCN Status) Himalayan Serow sighted & videographed after many years. An appearance of a goat with long, donkey like ears, and a habit of standing with forelegs astraddle, make the Serow an ungainly goat antelope,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on December 13, the clip by Nanda has garnered over 2,400 views. “Absolutely rare sighting,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” commented another.

Images of the animal were also shared by news agency ANI. According to the caption, the animal was been spotted at Hurling village in Spiti valley.

What are your thoughts on this rare sighting?

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
India's active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt
'One of the worst, lethargic performances': Border tears into Australia A
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
