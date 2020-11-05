Goodbye Hamish: First polar bear born in UK in 25 years leaves Scotland for new home in England

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:48 IST

Hamish, a two-and-a-half-year-old polar bear, the first one born in the UK in 25 years, left Scotland to go to his new home in England. A goodbye video shared by Highland Wildlife Park, where the animal was staying, has now left people emotional.

“It has been an incredible two and a half years watching Hamish grow,” the park wrote. Then they added how he is a “very playful bear who will be missed by everyone.” The post also detailed how the animal made a “tremendous impression on the thousands of people who visited the park since his birth.”

“It is exciting to see him moving on and playing his part in the European Endangered Species Programme,” they added. His new home is at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England.

Hamish, till now, was staying with his mother Victoria. His father Arktos also stays in another enclosure of the same park.

“In the wild, polar bear cubs will stay with their mothers for two to three years, so this is a natural time for Hamish to be moving on,” Rachel Williams, senior animal keeper at Highland Wildlife Park told The Guardian.

The park also shared the video on their official Instagram profile. Take a look at the clip which captures Hamish’s journey from when he was a wee baby.

People on both the platforms shared similar reactions. While some recollected how they loved seeing Hamish when they visited the park, others wrote that they’ll miss him. Many wrote how they would love to visit Hamish in his new home.

“Bye bye Hamish can’t wait to visit you in your new home! Don’t worry, we’ll keep your mum happy with yummy treats,” wrote an Instagram user. “See you soon sweet baby bear! I will definitely visit you in your new home and will be looking forward hearing from you and your adventures,” shared another.

“Aww loved visiting the wee polar bear hope he has fun in his new home,” commented a third. “Goodbye Hamish, you will be missed,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?