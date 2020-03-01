e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Gorakhpur organizes free chicken mela to shatter coronavirus myths

Gorakhpur organizes free chicken mela to shatter coronavirus myths

The Poultry Farm Association on Saturday organised this Chicken Mela to dispel rumours that the bird is a carrier of Coronavirus.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gorakhpur
The chicken mela was organised to dispel rumours that the bird is a carrier of Coronavirus.
The chicken mela was organised to dispel rumours that the bird is a carrier of Coronavirus.(Unsplash)
         

A full plate of chicken dishes for Rs 30 may sound unbelievable but it was a dream come true for chicken lovers in Gorakhpur.

The Poultry Farm Association on Saturday organised this Chicken Mela to dispel rumours that the bird is a carrier of Coronavirus.

Vineet Singh, president of the Poultry Farm Association said that people had stopped eating chicken since the past one month, due to fear of Coronavirus.

“We organized this Mela where we invited people to eat chicken. We wanted to tell them that Coronavirus is not caused by eating chicken, mutton or fish. We cooked over a thousand kilograms of chicken for the Mela and the entire stock was finished,” he said.

The Chicken Mela, held in front of the Gorakhpur railway station, proved to be a major crowd puller and left all roads leading to the railway station blocked for hours.

tags
top news
India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah
India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news