Gordon Ramsay tweeted about enjoying butter chicken, Twitter can’t stop roasting him

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is well known for his trademark temper and no holds barred approach while reviewing dishes served to him. In fact, people have even been asking Ramsay his thoughts on their food by posting pictures on Twitter – and many have received some scathing reactions from the chef. However, this time it was a picture posted by Ramsay that caused something of a frenzy on Twitter.

Ramsay tweeted about enjoying some butter chicken at his restaurant at Heathrow Airport before getting on a flight. He accompanied his tweet with a photo of the dish served to him. Twitter in turn took no time to roast the chef over it.

“Can’t get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood,” he tweeted.

Can't get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood.... #readyfortakeoff @HeathrowAirport pic.twitter.com/OVsLtluRkl — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2019

The picture, since being posted on February 18, has caught the attention of many on Twitter and people cannot stop posting their reactions to the dish.

While there are some who’ve praised the dish, many have posted savage reactions. From the appearance of the dish to the portion size, Twitter pulled out all the stops to roast the Ramsay over the picture he posted.

I watch your #KitchenNightmares and without a doubt if you was served that you would throw the ‘green rubbish’ off the plate 👍🏻 — Christopher Logan (@CLCourtney82) February 18, 2019

What did you have for the main course after that starter? — Alistair McLeod (@Al_Mc72) February 18, 2019

that rice looks like i could throw it at a wall and it would bounce back — Tamara Rara (@Tamara_ra_ra_ra) February 18, 2019

Shame you’ve gotta spend half ur holiday money to buy it — kev d (@kevdano) February 18, 2019

I honestly would pay 100/- at my local restaurant and get something better than that 😂😂 That's not even Indian food. 😂 Come here . You'll get 1000 times better butter chicken — ROWDY Sam❤️ (@samhitha17) February 20, 2019

You kidding,right? Worst looking butter chicken plate ever!! — Vibs (@thisisvibs) February 19, 2019

ohh! how dare you insult butterchicken by calling this as one of it. 😤😡 Any trainee chef in India can make better butterchicken than this. — GauravKapoor (@GauravK04859991) February 20, 2019

This is the nightmare, looks like either you never had #butterchicken or you're high #whatwereyousmoking — Anand Chaudhary (@anandjiiii) February 20, 2019

What do you think about the dish?

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 12:47 IST