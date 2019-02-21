 Gordon Ramsay tweeted about enjoying butter chicken, Twitter can’t stop roasting him
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Gordon Ramsay tweeted about enjoying butter chicken, Twitter can’t stop roasting him

The tables have turned and how!

it's viral Updated: Feb 21, 2019 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gordon Ramsay,butter chicken,Heathrow Airport
Twitter cannot stop posting their reactions to the dish.(Gordon Ramsay/Twitter)

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is well known for his trademark temper and no holds barred approach while reviewing dishes served to him. In fact, people have even been asking Ramsay his thoughts on their food by posting pictures on Twitter – and many have received some scathing reactions from the chef. However, this time it was a picture posted by Ramsay that caused something of a frenzy on Twitter.

Ramsay tweeted about enjoying some butter chicken at his restaurant at Heathrow Airport before getting on a flight. He accompanied his tweet with a photo of the dish served to him. Twitter in turn took no time to roast the chef over it.

“Can’t get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood,” he tweeted.

The picture, since being posted on February 18, has caught the attention of many on Twitter and people cannot stop posting their reactions to the dish.

While there are some who’ve praised the dish, many have posted savage reactions. From the appearance of the dish to the portion size, Twitter pulled out all the stops to roast the Ramsay over the picture he posted.

What do you think about the dish?

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 12:47 IST

tags

more from it s viral