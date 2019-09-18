e-paper
Cabinet approves ban on e-cigarettes, Twitter lands into debate

People took to various social media platforms – especially Twitter - to drop their reactions about government’s decision.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While some are simply praising the move, some are not convinced.
While some are simply praising the move, some are not convinced.
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, announced that the Union cabinet has approved an ordinance prohibiting the manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes in India.

“The Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,” said Sitharaman.

People took to various social media platforms - especially Twitter - to drop their reactions about government’s decision. Even the hashtag #ecigarettes is presently trending on Twitter.

While some are simply praising the move, some are no convinced. Many are questioning when cigarettes will be banned in the country. There are who are dropping comments on a funny note.

Here are some of the reactions:

Upon violation of the ban, first time offenders can invite an imprisonment of up to one year. The sentence for repeat offenders can go up to three years.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:26 IST

