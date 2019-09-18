Cabinet approves ban on e-cigarettes, Twitter lands into debate

it-s-viral

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, announced that the Union cabinet has approved an ordinance prohibiting the manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes in India.

“The Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,” said Sitharaman.

People took to various social media platforms - especially Twitter - to drop their reactions about government’s decision. Even the hashtag #ecigarettes is presently trending on Twitter.

While some are simply praising the move, some are no convinced. Many are questioning when cigarettes will be banned in the country. There are who are dropping comments on a funny note.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mat karo smoking mar nahi jaoge 🤷 #ecigarettes — Mëëřå 🇮🇳 (@imeerage) September 18, 2019

#ecigarettes owners to Government for not banning Cigarettes and Tobacco: pic.twitter.com/YhEu2rNchJ — Pulkit (@voxxpopli) September 18, 2019

Banning #ecigarettes is a welcome step by madam .@nsitharaman because #vaping is indeed dangerous.



Also, keenly waiting for the day when normal #cigarettes will meet the same fate. pic.twitter.com/005y86txHD — 🌹Arvind kr Vajpayee🌹(❤️महादेव का वंशज ॐ ❤️) (@ArvindBajpayee1) September 18, 2019

Upon violation of the ban, first time offenders can invite an imprisonment of up to one year. The sentence for repeat offenders can go up to three years.

