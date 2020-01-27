e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Grammys 2020: Billy Porter’s hat is Twitter’s new favourite meme

Grammys 2020: Billy Porter’s hat is Twitter’s new favourite meme

This time Billy Porter infused technology with fashion through his unusual hat at the Grammys.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:34 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Grammys 2020 saw a lot of quirky looks and bold fashion choices on the red carpet – especially Billy Porter.
The Grammys 2020 saw a lot of quirky looks and bold fashion choices on the red carpet – especially Billy Porter.(Twitter/@sbstryker)
         

The Grammys 2020 saw a lot of quirky looks and bold fashion choices on the red carpet from different celebs – especially Billy Porter. Porter stole the red carpet with a dazzling blue jumpsuit. But netizens were found to be obsessed with something else. Porter’s crystal studded fringe hat grabbed all eyeballs while netizens churned out some hilarious memes based on Porter’s glittering accessory.

Billy Porter is known for setting fire on the red carpet with his daring fashion choices. And this time he infused technology with fashion through his unusual hat. The motorised hat, adorned with crystal fringes, was retractable and revealed Porter’s face in a dramatic manner.

While most people were awestruck with the hat, some netizens turned it into hilarious memes. From being an introvert’s best friend, to a must-have for the Monday morning office blues, this iconic hat has quickly turned out to be a highly relatable meme.

What do you think of these quirky hat memes?

tags
top news
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news