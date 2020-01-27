Grammys 2020: Billy Porter’s hat is Twitter’s new favourite meme
This time Billy Porter infused technology with fashion through his unusual hat at the Grammys.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:34 IST
The Grammys 2020 saw a lot of quirky looks and bold fashion choices on the red carpet from different celebs – especially Billy Porter. Porter stole the red carpet with a dazzling blue jumpsuit. But netizens were found to be obsessed with something else. Porter’s crystal studded fringe hat grabbed all eyeballs while netizens churned out some hilarious memes based on Porter’s glittering accessory.
Billy Porter is known for setting fire on the red carpet with his daring fashion choices. And this time he infused technology with fashion through his unusual hat. The motorised hat, adorned with crystal fringes, was retractable and revealed Porter’s face in a dramatic manner.
This 👏🏾 Hat 👏🏾 @sokolmillinery and @SM00TH_TECH outdid themselves. I’m gagged! #grammys #unexpecteverything 🎥: @GettyVIP | Styling by @sammyratelle | Custom look by @scottstudenberg for @bajaeast pic.twitter.com/erTfzKAsE7— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 27, 2020
While most people were awestruck with the hat, some netizens turned it into hilarious memes. From being an introvert’s best friend, to a must-have for the Monday morning office blues, this iconic hat has quickly turned out to be a highly relatable meme.
How we feel about Mondays... 😅 #TheGrammys #BillyPorter 💁🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/F2pSDI2qWY— Sauce Beauty (@SauceHaircare) January 27, 2020
Me when I finally emerge from the bathroom after spending an hour on my makeup:#GRAMMYs #billyporter pic.twitter.com/CjuSgdu3OV— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) January 27, 2020
me opening up to people. #billyporter #thegrammys pic.twitter.com/74aVCyZWV0— Patrick D’Amico (@gospel_patrick) January 27, 2020
Me when I’m mad at my boyfriend then he asks me "what do you want to eat?"— surgeofstyle.com (@surgeofstyle) January 27, 2020
#billyporter #grammys #Grammys2020 #GRAMMYLive pic.twitter.com/gseKoxyQky
Me: I hate drama— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020
Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK
What do you think of these quirky hat memes?