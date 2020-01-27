Grammys 2020: Billy Porter’s hat is Twitter’s new favourite meme

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:34 IST

The Grammys 2020 saw a lot of quirky looks and bold fashion choices on the red carpet from different celebs – especially Billy Porter. Porter stole the red carpet with a dazzling blue jumpsuit. But netizens were found to be obsessed with something else. Porter’s crystal studded fringe hat grabbed all eyeballs while netizens churned out some hilarious memes based on Porter’s glittering accessory.

Billy Porter is known for setting fire on the red carpet with his daring fashion choices. And this time he infused technology with fashion through his unusual hat. The motorised hat, adorned with crystal fringes, was retractable and revealed Porter’s face in a dramatic manner.

While most people were awestruck with the hat, some netizens turned it into hilarious memes. From being an introvert’s best friend, to a must-have for the Monday morning office blues, this iconic hat has quickly turned out to be a highly relatable meme.

Me when I finally emerge from the bathroom after spending an hour on my makeup:#GRAMMYs #billyporter pic.twitter.com/CjuSgdu3OV — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) January 27, 2020

Me: I hate drama



Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

What do you think of these quirky hat memes?