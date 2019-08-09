‘Green Shirt Guy’ laughs at Trump supporter in viral clip. Reacts to online fame

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:36 IST

Alex Kack remained mystified on Thursday as to how he became an internet sensation when all he did was laugh at a city council meeting in Arizona. “Everyone else was doing something far more active than me honestly. I was just laughing,” Kack told The Associated Press. “You could have watched me do the same thing in a movie theater.”

His amused reaction to an anti-immigrant protester at a Tucson City Council meeting on Tuesday over a proposed “sanctuary city” law has earned him folk hero status on social media. The video clip from KVOA-TV has been viewed 9.5 million times. With no way to identify him, Twitter posters dubbed him “Green Shirt Guy” because of the lime green polo he was sporting.

Later, the video of his action, made its way onto different social media platforms:

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

“#GreenShirtGuy” remained the top Twitter trending topic in the U.S. all day Wednesday. Celebrities like model Chrissy Teigen and comedian Patton Oswalt praised “Green Shirt Guy” for literally laughing in the face of his opponents.

The rapid ascent to online fame has been “surreal” for the 28-year-old field organizer. “There’s no other way to phrase it,” Kack said. “Patton Oswalt said he loved me twice, once as ‘green shirt guy’ and once by my name.”

He also plans to never part with the shirt. “Once there are too many holes in it, I’ll put it in a frame somewhere.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:36 IST