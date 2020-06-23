e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Guinea pig reacting to petting may make you believe it is a cat. Watch

Guinea pig reacting to petting may make you believe it is a cat. Watch

“Is my guinea pig the only one doing that? It’s so cute!” reads the caption of the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:09 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a brown-and-white furred rodent perched on top of a computer desk.
The image shows a brown-and-white furred rodent perched on top of a computer desk. (Reddit/@ElMizano)
         

Usually, the Internet is known to obsess over cats and dogs and their derpy reactions to some well-intentioned caressing. Now an unusual yet equally cute pet is capturing netizens’ attention because of how it is reacting to its hooman’s touch.

This 10-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on June 22. The video has been captioned, “Is my guinea pig the only one doing that? It’s so cute”.

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred rodent perched on top of a computer desk. The pet parent’s hand swiftly enters the frame and gently rubs the guinea pig’s neck. The animal’s expression is of pure bliss. It lifts its head to offer the hooman better access. The film ends with the pet parent offering the mammal some more sweet touches.

Is my guinea pig the only one doing that ? It’s so cute ! from r/guineapigs

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘guinea pigs’, the post has collected over 1,200 upvotes and more than 50 loving comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the guinea pig who seems to be possessed by the spirit of a cat. A fellow rodent parent elaborated this cat comparison by stating, “I’ve come to realise cats and pigs often make good friends. Maybe they bond over chin scratches?”. Chin scratches sure sounds like a lovely thing to bond over.

Another individual wrote, “Three out of our five guinea pigs love chin scratches”.

“90 degrees,” read one comment on the subreddit. Somebody else responded to this by saying, “R I G H T A N G L E”.

“You ma’am or sir are the proud owner of a chinny pig,” read one punny comment.

What are your thoughts on this chinny pig?

Also Read | Watching this video may make you wish you were the squirrel in it

tags
top news
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In