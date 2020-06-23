Guinea pig reacting to petting may make you believe it is a cat. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:09 IST

Usually, the Internet is known to obsess over cats and dogs and their derpy reactions to some well-intentioned caressing. Now an unusual yet equally cute pet is capturing netizens’ attention because of how it is reacting to its hooman’s touch.

This 10-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on June 22. The video has been captioned, “Is my guinea pig the only one doing that? It’s so cute”.

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred rodent perched on top of a computer desk. The pet parent’s hand swiftly enters the frame and gently rubs the guinea pig’s neck. The animal’s expression is of pure bliss. It lifts its head to offer the hooman better access. The film ends with the pet parent offering the mammal some more sweet touches.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘guinea pigs’, the post has collected over 1,200 upvotes and more than 50 loving comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the guinea pig who seems to be possessed by the spirit of a cat. A fellow rodent parent elaborated this cat comparison by stating, “I’ve come to realise cats and pigs often make good friends. Maybe they bond over chin scratches?”. Chin scratches sure sounds like a lovely thing to bond over.

Another individual wrote, “Three out of our five guinea pigs love chin scratches”.

“90 degrees,” read one comment on the subreddit. Somebody else responded to this by saying, “R I G H T A N G L E”.

“You ma’am or sir are the proud owner of a chinny pig,” read one punny comment.

What are your thoughts on this chinny pig?

