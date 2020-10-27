e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Guinness World Records shares post about 942 kg jack o’ lantern. Video impresses netizens

Guinness World Records shares post about 942 kg jack o’ lantern. Video impresses netizens

The clip starts with a shot of a life-like face on the front side of the pumpkin and slowly pans around to show the back with a spooky surprise inside.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the 942 kg jack o’ lantern.
The image shows the 942 kg jack o’ lantern.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
         

The spooky festivities on Halloween are bound to remain incomplete without a carved pumpkin, popularly known as a jack o’ lantern. During this time, people go around pumpkin patches to pick out the fruits suitable for carving. And, Guinness World Records have shared a clip featuring a huge carved pumpkin from California made in 2018 that may just blow your mind.

Shared on their Instagram profile, the clip shows the huge jack o’ lantern, carved from a 942 kg pumpkin. The clip starts with a shot of a life-like face on the front side of the pumpkin and slowly pans around to show the back with a spooky surprise inside.

“Largest jack o’lantern (weight) 942.11 kg (2,077 lb) by Cosumnes Community Services District, US,” reads the caption.

“The pumpkin was grown by Josiah Brandt, and carved by Mike Brown, Deane Arnold and Brandy Davis in 2018 for the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival in California,” informs a comment by the Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the detailed clip:

Shared on October 26, the clip has garnered over 9,100 likes and many comments from netizens. While some were awe-struck at the huge pumpkin, others couldn’t stop praising the life-like carving done on the pumpkins. Many dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the creation.

“This is amazing!” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ll be genuinely spooked if I saw this in my lawn at night,” commented another. “Wow! That’s huge,” said a third.

What do you thin of this jack o’ lantern?

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In