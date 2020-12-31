e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Guwahati zoo arranges heaters for tigers and lions to fight the chill

Guwahati zoo arranges heaters for tigers and lions to fight the chill

These arrangements are a part of the special arrangements that have been made at Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden here in view of cold weather.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Guwahati
Heaters are placed on the table outside the enclosure of tigers and lions to keep them warm.
Heaters are placed on the table outside the enclosure of tigers and lions to keep them warm.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

In order to keep the body temperatures of tigers and lions warm during the winter season, heaters have been placed outside their enclosures at Guwahati Zoo to help them beat the chilling winters.

For deer and other animals, paddy straws have been kept to keep them warm.

For deer and other animals, paddy straws have been kept to keep them warm.

“Heater is placed on the table outside the enclosure/room of tigers and lions to keep them warm. The heater is not good for deer and hence paddy straw is kept to keep the temperature under control,” said Praveen, animal keeper in-charge.

