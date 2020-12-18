Happy news alert: Man returns $3000 found on the sidewalk to police, saves family’s Christmas

it-s-viral

If you’re looking for some positive news, search no further. Here is a story that will surely bring a huge smile to your face and leave you with happiness in your heart.

Posted on official Facebook account of the Wausau Police Department, this story was shared on December 17. The caption shared alongside an image, showing dollar bills stacked together, details the entire incident. It reads, “#FeelGoodStory to share with you all today! Yesterday, a resident found $3,000 in cash lying on the sidewalk. With that cash were numerous Christmas gift envelopes and a receipt. This awesome individual did the right thing, and called us to turn the money in”.

It further goes on to state, “We were then able to work with the awesome folks at Peoples State Bank to get the money returned to the proper owner and ensure Christmas wasn’t ruined after all. And for his awesome integrity, we provided the finder with a gift card to a local business to help brighten his day as well”.

Check out the entire share here:

Now, that’s one sure shot way to get on Santa’s nice list! Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 150 shares and nearly 2000 reactions.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the post. One person said, “I’m so happy to hear that there are good people out there yet”. Another individual wrote, “Thanks for the awesome story”.

What are your thoughts on the story?