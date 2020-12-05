e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka’s ‘2020 in a nutshell’ video may make you nod in agreement

Harsh Goenka’s ‘2020 in a nutshell’ video may make you nod in agreement

Harsh Goenka compares part of a football match to the year 2020 in this video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 08:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared, Harsh Goenka’s video has gathered nearly 33,500 views – and tons of comments.
Since being shared, Harsh Goenka’s video has gathered nearly 33,500 views – and tons of comments.(HT File Photo)
         

2020 wasn’t the year we expected. This year had several world-changing, paradigm-shifting incidents, the ongoing pandemic being the biggest one among them. As the year entered its last month, many are now looking back to recollect how the it panned out. And, quite expectedly, most of them are not reminiscing happily.

This year has been full of surprises and mostly not the kind that people want in their life. Probably that is the reason this video by Harsh Goenka that compares a part of a football match with 2020 has now sparked an online chatter. Goenka’s “2020 in a nutshell” video may get a nod of agreement from you too.

Take a look at the clip he tweeted:

Since being shared, his video has gathered nearly 33,500 views – and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on how much they related to the clip.

“This year started off on the wrong foot!” shared a Twitter user. “When everything goes the wrong way,” expressed another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s video?

tags
top news
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
‘Pill to reverse ageing in 30 years? Why not’, says Harvard professor Dr David Sinclair
‘Pill to reverse ageing in 30 years? Why not’, says Harvard professor Dr David Sinclair
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In