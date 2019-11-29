e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Harsh Goenka’s ‘jugaadu hamster’ video is Twitter’s new favourite

“Is it indian? #jugaad,” wrote Harsh Goenka in the video which cracked netizens up.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:34 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka’s caption was highly relatable to netizens and comments reflecting the same notions poured in.
Harsh Goenka’s caption was highly relatable to netizens and comments reflecting the same notions poured in.(Twitter/@Harsh Goenka)
         

The Internet is flooded with adorable videos of pet hamsters running in wheels or finding their way through mazes. A similar entertaining video was recently shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka.

“Is it indian? #jugaad,” wrote Goenka in the video which cracked netizens up.

In the video a hamster enters a maze with an outlet at the other end, the idea is that the pet will cross the maze to reach the other end. But apparently the little creature had other plans. Rather than following the usual way, this hamster took a step out of the box and climbed over the maze walls and made its way out in a few seconds.

It’s not clear who orignally made or shared the video, however the clip shared by Goenka on November 28 is of a Tiktok user. The post had a whopping 2.2 million views and more than 1,400 likes. Harsh Goenka’s caption was highly relatable to netizens and comments reflecting the same notions poured in.

What do you think of this ‘jugaadu hamster’?

tags
top news
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News