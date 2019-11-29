Harsh Goenka’s ‘jugaadu hamster’ video is Twitter’s new favourite

it-s-viral

The Internet is flooded with adorable videos of pet hamsters running in wheels or finding their way through mazes. A similar entertaining video was recently shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka.

“Is it indian? #jugaad,” wrote Goenka in the video which cracked netizens up.

In the video a hamster enters a maze with an outlet at the other end, the idea is that the pet will cross the maze to reach the other end. But apparently the little creature had other plans. Rather than following the usual way, this hamster took a step out of the box and climbed over the maze walls and made its way out in a few seconds.

It’s not clear who orignally made or shared the video, however the clip shared by Goenka on November 28 is of a Tiktok user. The post had a whopping 2.2 million views and more than 1,400 likes. Harsh Goenka’s caption was highly relatable to netizens and comments reflecting the same notions poured in.

