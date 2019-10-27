Harsh Goenka shares clip of ‘chadar’ roti that’ll put rumali rotis to shame

it-s-viral

Harsh Goenka, the well-known industrialist, took to Twitter to share a video of a man making rotis and that has now created quite a stir among people. It’s because the video details the preparation of huge roties – so much so that they may put rumali rotis, which many may consider to be the largest, to shame.

“We have all heard of ‘roomali’ roti. Ever heard of a ‘chadar’ roti,” wrote Goenka as the post’s caption. “Can feed the entire family and more!” he added.

In the video, a man tosses and twirls the flour dough and eventually transforms it into a huge roti having a paper-thin consistency.

The video stunned people on Twitter and they expressed the same on comments. There were a few who also took a hilarious route to show their surprise.

A similar video, shared way back in 2012, reveals that these very large roti is called postha (singular) or posthi (plural) in local Pashto language. They are generally prepared during marriage ceremonies to feed huge number of guests.

What’s your thought on “chadar” roti?

