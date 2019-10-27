e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Harsh Goenka shares clip of ‘chadar’ roti that’ll put rumali rotis to shame

The video stunned people on Twitter and they expressed the same on comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the video, shared by Harsh Goenka, a man tosses and twirls the flour dough.
In the video, shared by Harsh Goenka, a man tosses and twirls the flour dough. (Twitter/Harsh Goenka)
         

Harsh Goenka, the well-known industrialist, took to Twitter to share a video of a man making rotis and that has now created quite a stir among people. It’s because the video details the preparation of huge roties – so much so that they may put rumali rotis, which many may consider to be the largest, to shame.

“We have all heard of ‘roomali’ roti. Ever heard of a ‘chadar’ roti,” wrote Goenka as the post’s caption. “Can feed the entire family and more!” he added.

In the video, a man tosses and twirls the flour dough and eventually transforms it into a huge roti having a paper-thin consistency.

The video stunned people on Twitter and they expressed the same on comments. There were a few who also took a hilarious route to show their surprise.

A similar video, shared way back in 2012, reveals that these very large roti is called postha (singular) or posthi (plural) in local Pashto language. They are generally prepared during marriage ceremonies to feed huge number of guests.

What’s your thought on “chadar” roti?

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 15:35 IST

tags
top news
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News