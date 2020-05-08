e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / He checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform, pic aptly captures emotions of a proud dad

He checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform, pic aptly captures emotions of a proud dad

The image which instantly reflects the pride in both the daughter and the father’s eyes has now amazed hundreds of tweeple, including actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty.

it-s-viral Updated: May 08, 2020 14:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Deputy SP Rattana Ngaseppam of Imphal, Manipur and her father.
The image shows Deputy SP Rattana Ngaseppam of Imphal, Manipur and her father. (Twitter/@AmitHPanchal)
         

It’s probably a desire for most kids to achieve something in life that will make their parents proud and when that moment comes it’s nothing less than extraordinary. Just like this image involving Deputy SP Rattana Ngaseppam of Imphal, Manipur and her father.

The image which instantly reflects the pride in both the daughter and the father’s eyes has now amazed hundreds of tweeple, including actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty. And that is why it is now being shared by many.

“Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur. Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father’s eyes,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the image. He also tagged Manipur Police and another Twitter user Mohul Ghosh on the post.

From calling it a “beautiful” picture to commenting on the pride of the father, people dropped all sorts of comments on Twitter.

“Proud daughter of a proud father,” expressed a Twitter user. “Lady making her father proud,” tweeted another. “This is the real face of women empowerment, it’s beautiful,” commented a third. “So much of emotion reflected in one image,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the image?

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
LIVE: India’s fuel demand growth could return to normal by mid-May, says Govt
LIVE: India’s fuel demand growth could return to normal by mid-May, says Govt
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper